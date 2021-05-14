Families disturbed by quality of upkeep at some local cemeteries

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve heard from many of you over the last couple months upset about the upkeep at some of our local cemeteries. Weeds, overgrowth, and broken headstones. It’s just some of the complaints from loved ones who pay for perpetual care.

It’s an emotional thing burying a loved one. And cemeteries know families want gravesites to look beautiful for loved ones who are resting there forever especially when you’re paying for perpetual care.

When the Jackson sisters went to visit their mom on mother’s day at Mt. Olive Cemetery they say they were met with an unwelcome surprise.

“There were holes big enough for me to slip my hand into the grave,” said Shauncy Rogers, a daughter visiting her mother buried at Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens.

“We were wanting to pay respects and just being here and seeing the conditions, we really couldn’t focus on the memories that we had,” said Victoria Burt, a daughter visiting her mother buried at Mt. Olive.

Mt. Olive is a perpetual care cemetery which means for every grave sold, funds are set aside for upkeep and maintenance.

In a statement, Mt. Olive said quote, “If a family has a concern, we encourage them to let us know so we can fix it, usually while they are still here.”

The sisters say the holes were fixed after they complained. But still they say the plot is not up to their standards.

“We know that this is just a shell and their spirit is elsewhere, but this is where we come as sisters,” said Burt.

Hillcrest Memorial Gardens another perpetual care cemetery in the area says 15 percent of property costs goes towards perpetual care. And their average burial costs ranges from seven to ten thousand dollars.

“This is the memorial, the permanent memorial, the last, the final resting place that you go and pay respects,” said Reverend Thomas Burton, general manager at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Reverend Thomas Burton at Hillcrest says maintaining more than 70 acres and 40,000 gravesites is a challenge but he says they are in the middle of an improvement project to check every grave in the park flagging the ones that need extra attention.

“We don’t want anyone to feel that we have neglected them or have overlooked them. But a lot of things, my team may not have made it to yet or may not have noticed yet,” said Reverend Burton.

Both cemeteries say their maintenance teams are also the ones who work funerals which impacts the time they are able to spend checking the gardens. Regardless they both say open communication with families is the key to solving problems.

“Your loved one is not here for you to physically see and love on. And the only way we can show that we love her, love our father, is coming to this gravesite and placing flowers,” said Burt.

