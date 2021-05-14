Teen murder suspect pleads not guilty to fatal Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A teenage murder suspect pleaded not guilty today to an Augusta shooting that killed his 15-year-old cousin and injured a man last year.

Willik Laron King, 15 at the time of his arrest, is facing charges of malice murder, felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On the night of June 12, 2020, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2600 block of Bridge Ave. for a report of shots fired in the area.

At the scene, they discovered the suspect’s cousin, 15-year-old Kyjuan King, and Michael Walker, 21, had been shot.

Both victims were taken to Augusta Regional Medical Center to receive treatment but Kyjuan was later pronounced dead, authorities previously reported. King was identified and charged as a suspect early into the case.

On Friday morning, presiding Judge Sheryl B. Jolly accepted King’s not guilty plea and a request for a jury trial.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.