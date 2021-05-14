Advertisement

Police: 9 wounded in Providence, Rhode Island, shooting

Authorities respond to the scene where multiple people were wounded in a shooting, Thursday,...
Authorities respond to the scene where multiple people were wounded in a shooting, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Providence, R.I.(AP Photo/William J. Kole)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nine people were wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in Rhode Island’s capital in what police there believe to be the largest shooting in city history.

Of the nine, three had serious injuries and were “maybe critical,” Providence Police Chief Col. Hugh T. Clements told reporters at the scene.

He said multiple guns were used and it involved an “ongoing feud” involving two groups known to authorities. He said the shooting began with gunfire emanating from a vehicle, targeting a home. A person or people inside the home then returned fire. He described the participants as “young men.”

The shooting took place just before 7 p.m. in the southeastern neighborhood of Washington Park, which Clements described as a typically quiet neighborhood.

Clements said an estimated several dozen shots were fired. Evidence markers showing where more than a dozen shell casings littered the ground could be seen in the distance. Police sealed off the area.

No arrests have been made. Clements stressed the investigation was in its early stages. Detectives were at the hospital interviewing the victims, who are between the ages of 19 and 25. Further details about their identities were not released.

He said police have made strides to get guns off the streets and thus called the shooting “very disappointing.” The suspects and the victims “might be one and the same,” he said, without providing further details.

“There’ll be names you may recognize; we certainly know from police work,” Clements told reporters.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza also addressed media at the scene, fielding questions in both English and Spanish.

“I’ve spoken with a number of the neighbors, and everyone is shaken,” he said, adding that he’s promised extra patrols and security in the neighborhood for the coming days.

Prior to this shooting, Providence had seen 19 gunshot victims and seven homicide victims by gunfire in 2021, Clements said.

Elorza also exhorted city residents to stop using gun violence to settle feuds, and criticized the ready availability of guns.

“This has to stop,” Elorza said. “The young people involved, believing that the way to solve their disputes is with a handgun — I mean, that can’t be the way.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured and 2 killed in an Augusta shooting.
Four women shot, two killed in Richmond County
This was the situation on Martintown Road near the Breckinridge II Apartments on May 13, 2021.
Suspect arrested after tense moments, evacuations in North Augusta
This was the scene in the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road after two people were injured in a...
2 people injured by gunfire in Augusta, authorities report
Two-car crash kills two people in McDuffie County.
Two-car crash kills two people in McDuffie County
WTOC gets a one-on-one interview with Brian Kemp.
Georgia to end weekly extra $300 per week in unemployment payments

Latest News

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021....
Deaths rise as Palestinians flee heavy Israeli fire in Gaza
Despite a rising number of COVID-19 cases in Japan, the International Olympic Committee says...
COVID-Japan: Growing concerns on holding Olympic games
A tugboat with a barge attached sits near a boat ramp at Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park,...
Mississippi River traffic resumes after I-40 bridge closure for fractured beam
Jamal Sutherland died at the Charleston County Jail after being there for just about 12 hours.
Newly released video reveals details on death at Charleston County jail
As smoke poured from the windows, the fearless feline made the leap of faith.
Cat makes 5-story leap from burning building, walks away