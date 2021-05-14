Advertisement

Parade in downtown Augusta to celebrate local, state championship basketball teams

The T.W. Josey High School girls basketball team and the Cross Creek High School boys and girls basketball teams won championships this year.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials from the City of Augusta, Richmond County Board of  Education and Georgia General Assembly will host a parade this weekend to celebrate the basketball championship wins of three area school.

The parade, schedule for Sunday, will celebrate the championships of the Cross Creek High School Girls and Boys and Josey High School Girls basketball teams.

George Bailey, retiring Athletic Director for Richmond County School System, will serve as grand marshal.

Both the boys and girls basketball teams at Cross Creek High School won their respective Class 3A championship game. The Cross Creek boys team took the win over Sandy Creek, 57 to 49 and finished their season 25 to 4. The girls team won their championship game over Greater Atlanta Christian at the Macon Centreplex, 56 to 44. They finished the season with a 23-2 record.

T.W. Josey High School’s girls basketball team won against Fannin County 47-42 to win their first title since 1998.

The parade route begins at the Augusta – Richmond County Municipal Building at 3 p.m., travels down Telfair Street to turn left onto James Brown Boulevard (9th Street) and ends at John H. Ruffin Courthouse. A short program will take place at the courthouse following the parade.

The community is invited to line the parade route and cheer on the championship teams.

