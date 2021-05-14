Wrecked cargo ship catches fire off Georgia coast

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The remnants of the wrecked Golden Ray cargo ship off the Georgia Coast caught fire Friday afternoon.

A Facebook page set up to monitor the salvage operation showed black smoke pouring off it as well as water being sprayed on it by firefighting vessels.

The St. Simons Incident Response Team said it received the call at approximately 1:30 p.m. but is not sure the exact time the fire started.

All crews are safe and accounted for, according to the team.

All non-essential responders have been safely evacuated and there are no reported injuries at this time.

Responders were conducting pre-cutting operations and actively using fire suppression systems as a preventive measure when the fire began.

Safety personnel are conducting community air monitoring.

The ship is being cut apart in St. Simons Sound and towed away after it capsized in September 2019 soon after leaving the Port of Brunswick with 4,200 vehicles in its cargo decks.

It took more than five months to cut up the first half of the ship by tearing through its hull with a length of anchor chain. A towering crane straddles the wrecked ship to aid in the salvage operation.

The salvage work is more than halfway done.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT, WTOC and The Associated Press