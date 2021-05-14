Advertisement

New businesses opening in North Augusta, including coffeehouse owned by 21-year-old

By Brady Trapnell
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of North Augusta is booming with new business and there are plans in the works to develop downtown even more. North Augusta Forward is a group taking steps to bring more people to town.

There is one big change that Augustans can expect, a coffee shop right next to Georgia Avenue in Jackson Square. It’s going to be called Cavalier’s Coffeehouse. And it’s owned by a 21-year-old.

The lights aren’t quite on yet but David Brannon has big dreams for the future.

“Downtown North Augusta is really growing right now, so I really wanted to be a part of that growth,” said David Brannon, owner of Cavalier’s Coffeehouse.

Brannon is 21 years old and a former student at Harvard. But he decided he would press pause on school and bring the eclectic feel of northern coffee shops back home.

“We are going to have a rotating list of craft beers and fine wines,” he said.

Cavalier’s will be a social hub with it’s courtyard open to food trucks and live music. But supporting the region at the same time.

“We are supporting a local farm in Edgefield for our milk. Our coffee comes from a place in North Carolina,” he said. “We have some properties that North Augusta Forward owns in the downtown area. We’ve seen an increase interest in those from developers.”

Avery Spears-Mahoney with North Augusta Forward says developers see opportunity in North Augusta. Because the community rallies to support small business.

“The desire for developers to be in the area will increase the density which will then help the businesses,” he said. “So, it’s really a recipe for success.”

And David Brannon wants coffee to be an ingredient.

“I would love to see us bounce back from the whole thing stronger than we were before,” he said.

Cavalier’s is scheduling a soft opening for about two weeks from now. They will set a big grand opening date soon but they say they plan to host the whole community in their courtyard.

