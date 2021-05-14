Advertisement

New search launched for a missing boater in Lincoln County

Georgia Department of Natural Resources
Georgia Department of Natural Resources(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has game wardens involved in a search for a missing person on the Broad River in Lincoln County, authorities said Friday.

An empty Jon boat was found floating on the Broad River along the Elbert/Lincoln County line, according to the agency.

They located the boat and after a brief investigation, learned that a 52-year-old male was last seen fishing from the overturned vessel the day before.

The Game Wardens immediately began searching the water with sonar and along the shoreline for the operator. They suspended the search for darkness and resumed at 8:00 a.m. today. They searched all day with sonar equipment but did not locate the individual. They will resume the search tomorrow morning.

The person was missing at the Broad River campground in northern Lincoln County, Sheriff Paul Reviere told News 12.

The Lincoln County Coroner’s Office says its is not involved in the case at this point.

The river connects to the Savannah River and Clarks Hill Lake, site of a recent nearly weeklong search for two missing boaters who were ultimately found to have drowned. Their memorial services are planned in the next few days.

