Missing 15-year-old from Burke County found safe

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - 15-year-old Ashanti Crawford was reported missing yesterday at 6 p.m.

Her family told deputies that they had last seen Crawford when they dropped her off at Burke County High School for what she said was an afterschool function. They thought she had left school grounds.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that Crawford was located and safe with her family.

