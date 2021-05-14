Have you seen this missing 12-year-old in Augusta?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a missing 12-year-old, Tameia Caroline Houston, last seen at 7:55 a.m. Friday leaving her residence on the 1100 block of Fox Den Road.

She was last seen wearing a pink sweater, blue jeans, and carrying a bag. Houston is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 129 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Houston, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 821-1080.

