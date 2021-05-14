Man in hospital after stabbing incident in Aiken County

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is in the hospital after suffering wounds from a stabbing incident in Aiken County early Friday morning.

Deputies responded to the 400 block of Ascauga Lake Road around 3:17 a.m. They located a man who had suffered stab wounds.

Emergency medical service providers transported him to a local hospital to be treated. We do not know the full extent of these injuries at this time.

The man told deputies that the person who stabbed him left the scene in an unknown direction.

