Advertisement

Man in hospital after stabbing incident in Aiken County

Deputies responded to the 400 block of Ascauga Lake Road around 3:17 a.m
Deputies responded to the 400 block of Ascauga Lake Road around 3:17 a.m(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is in the hospital after suffering wounds from a stabbing incident in Aiken County early Friday morning.

Deputies responded to the 400 block of Ascauga Lake Road around 3:17 a.m. They located a man who had suffered stab wounds.

Emergency medical service providers transported him to a local hospital to be treated. We do not know the full extent of these injuries at this time.

The man told deputies that the person who stabbed him left the scene in an unknown direction.

MORE | Violence across Augusta: 7 people shot, 2 die in 3 separate incidents

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured and 2 killed in an Augusta shooting.
Four women shot, two killed in Richmond County
This was the situation on Martintown Road near the Breckinridge II Apartments on May 13, 2021.
Suspect arrested after tense moments, evacuations in North Augusta
This was the scene in the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road after two people were injured in a...
2 people injured by gunfire in Augusta, authorities report
Two-car crash kills two people in McDuffie County.
Two-car crash kills two people in McDuffie County
WTOC gets a one-on-one interview with Brian Kemp.
Georgia to end weekly extra $300 per week in unemployment payments

Latest News

Jamal Sutherland died at the Charleston County Jail after being there for just about 12 hours.
Newly released video reveals details on death at Charleston County jail
This was the scene after a shooting at an apartment on Telfair Street on May 13, 2021.
Violence strikes the CSRA: 8 people shot, 1 stabbed, 2 die in 5 separate incidents
Jaterious Sanders (left) and Terrance Oliver, AKA “T-Black" (right) are wanted in reference to...
7 arrested, 2 wanted in Washington County Waffle House shooting
Teachers
How Columbia County's new teachers marked the end of the school year
Meet the Augusta Exchange Club's Youth of the Year