GreenJackets loosen mask rules for SRP Park

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Amid evolving guidelines on face mask use in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Augusta GreenJackets are relaxing their rules.

The minor-league baseball affiliate of the Atlanta Braves announced Friday that masks will no longer be required during games at SRP Park.

The buffer zones behind the dugouts and bullpens have been eliminated, as well.

The new guidelines will be effective beginning May 18.

