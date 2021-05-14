Advertisement

Funerals announced for both boaters who died at Clarks Hill Lake

By Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Funeral services have now been scheduled for both of the two friends who drowned at Clarks Hill Lake after going overboard while boating.

The graveside funeral service for E.J. Kirk will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Westover Memorial Park, 2601 Wheeler Road in Augusta. The service will not be private.

A service for Kirk’s friend Eynn Wilson will take place at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2700 Deans Bridge Road. A cookout will take place afterward at Meadowbrook Park.

The announcements came after the Lincoln County Coroner’s Office earlier this week said drowning was the official cause of death for Kirk, 37, and Wilson, 34.

One of the two fell into the water April 25 then the other jumped in afterward.

Neither of them resurfaced, and the search for the pair went on for nearly a week until their bodies were found hours apart on May 1.

