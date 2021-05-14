Four women shot, two killed in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting involving four female victims Thursday evening in an apartment at 201 E. Telfair St.

Two of them died: Tishaa Moulton, 26, and Latoya Oglesby, 40. Both lived in the apartment complex, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

Two other victims survived and were taken to a hospital, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Moulton and Oglesby were each shot multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene at 6:29 p.m., according to Bowen.

Autopsies have been scheduled at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Lab.

Soon after the incident, investigators were on the scene actively working the homicide.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.