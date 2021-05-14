Advertisement

Four women shot, two killed in Richmond County

2 injured and 2 killed in an Augusta shooting.
2 injured and 2 killed in an Augusta shooting.(WRDW)
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting involving four female victims Thursday evening in an apartment at 201 E. Telfair St.

Two of them died: Tishaa Moulton, 26, and Latoya Oglesby, 40. Both lived in the apartment complex, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

Two other victims survived and were taken to a hospital, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Moulton and Oglesby were each shot multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene at 6:29 p.m., according to Bowen.

Autopsies have been scheduled at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Lab.

Soon after the incident, investigators were on the scene actively working the homicide.

MORE | Violence across Augusta: 7 people shot, 2 die in 3 separate incidents

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene after a shooting at an apartment on Telfair Street on May 13, 2021.
Violence strikes the CSRA: 8 people shot, 1 stabbed, 2 die in 5 separate incidents
2 injured and 2 killed in an Augusta shooting.
Four women shot, two killed in Richmond County
Fleeing S.C. driver catches fire when her hoarded gas explodes, deputies say
Black smoke pours off the wrecked Golden Ray on May 14, 2021.
Wrecked cargo ship catches fire off Georgia coast
Jerard Fowler
New details revealed in Augusta shooting that injured 2 women

Latest News

It’s estimated that $26,750 was taken.
Tourism grant applications available in Aiken County
Thursday afternoon the quiet and peaceful scene on the Broad River was shaken by search teams.
Search continues for missing boater in Lincoln County
Thursday afternoon the quiet and peaceful scene on the Broad River was shaken by search teams.
Search for missing Lincoln County boater
Gas shortage disrupts Columbia Meals on Wheels schedule
Gas shortage disrupts Columbia Meals on Wheels schedule
Kemp extends state of emergency for petroleum shortage