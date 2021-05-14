Advertisement

S.C. school bus hijacking: How to keep it from happening again

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson has paused its weapons immersion training, officials say.

Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr., convened leaders from across the installation to assess force protection, personnel accountability, and other measures to prevent future incidents.

A statement Fort Jackson officials released on Thursday states:

“We have paused our weapons immersion training while we continue investigating. Although we knew there was no ammunition in the weapon, we acknowledge that others did not know that fact. Our goal is to determine how this happened and what actions are needed to prevent it in the future.

“We truly regret this incident and the effect it is having on our community,” Beagle said. “I have spoken with Dr. Davis, to express my desire to meet with the parents of the children so I can personally share my concerns for them. I want to answer their questions and let them know we are taking actions to prevent this from happening again.”

We are thankful for the open dialogue with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the Richland School District Two and community leaders as we all work together to be as transparent as possible. Collectively, we are working with each other to inform and assist those who have been impacted by this incident.

