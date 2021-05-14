Advertisement

Fleeing S.C. driver catches fire when her hoarded gas explodes, deputies say

By Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
PICKENS, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman caught fire when her stash of hoarded gasoline exploded in her car while she was trying to get away from a deputy, authorities said,

On Thursday evening, a deputy with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office saw a 2007 Pontiac G6 with a stolen tag traveling on Jameson Road in Pickens. 

As the vehicle approached the intersection of Jameson Road and Wolf Creek Road, the deputy activated his emergency lights in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop.

MORE | Violence strikes the CSRA: 8 people shot, 1 stabbed, 2 die in 5 separate incidents

The driver of the Pontiac turned left and accelerated to try to get away, the sheriff’s agency said in a news release.

The driver of the Pontiac lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and flipped over.

The vehicle immediately caught fire and multiple explosions were heard inside the vehicle.

As the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Jessica Dale Patterson, 28, exited it and was on fire, the sheriff’s agency said. 

The deputy pushed Patterson to the ground to put out the flames. 

She was taken to a hospital by Pickens County emergency medical personnel.

Before leaving the scene, Patterson told deputies that she was transporting several containers of fuel that she was hoarding in the trunk of the vehicle, according to authorities. 

These containers of fuel were the catalyst of the explosions.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene to investigate the accident.

