Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure will be building into the region the next few days bringing dry and cooler than normal weather. Clear skies expected and temperatures will be below average and drop to the mid and upper 40s by early this morning. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Nice weather is expected again today. We are expecting mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

The weekend looks dry and slightly warmer. Morning lows on Saturday will be down in the upper 40s. Winds will turn out of the southeast on Saturday between 5-10 mph. Afternoon highs will be a little warmer and reach the low 80s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day.

Sunday morning lows will be down near 50. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected Sunday with highs in the mid to low 80s in the afternoon. Winds will remain out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

We are expecting to stay dry Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. A few showers look possible by next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Keep it here for updates.

