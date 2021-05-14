Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure will be building into the region the next few days bringing dry and slightly cooler than normal weather.

Mostly clear skies tonight. Don’t miss the ISS flyover early Saturday at 5:32 AM. The flyover will last 7 minutes, starting in the northwest sky and ending in the southeast sky. Temperatures tonight will be dropping to below average lows again early Saturday in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be calm overnight.

Two opportunities to see the ISS on Saturday. (WRDW)

The weekend looks dry and slightly warmer. Morning lows on Saturday will be down in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be light and variable during the day on Saturday between 5-10 mph. Afternoon highs will be a little warmer and reach the low 80s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day. Don’t miss the ISS flyover Saturday at 10:13 PM. The flyover will last 6 minutes, starting in the western sky and ending in the northeast sky.

Sunday morning lows will be down near 50. Mostly sunny skies expected Sunday with highs in the mid to low 80s in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-10 mph.

Dry weekend ahead with temperatures just slightly below normal. (WRDW)

We are expecting to stay dry Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. A few showers look possible by next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Keep it here for updates.

