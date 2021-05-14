Advertisement

Columbia County schools grapple with computer system ‘disruption’

Columbia County Board of Education
Columbia County Board of Education(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District is experiencing computer problems and is working to restore the systems, the district said Friday.

The district described the problem as “technical difficulties that caused a disruption to certain operating systems.”

MORE | Local experts discuss pipeline attack and personal cybersecurity

Upon discovery of the problem, the school district “began an investigation into the nature and scope of the incident with the help of third-party forensic specialists,” Superintendent Dr. Steven Flynt said in an email to employees.

He said the district administration is working to restore all systems in a safe and secure manner, as quickly as possible.

“Due to processes already in place, the school district’s response to these difficulties moved quickly and with little to no interruption to school operations and minimal impacts within supporting departments,” he said. “The investigation is ongoing and is expected to conclude within the next few weeks.”

If officials determine there’s been a security breach of any information related to any individual, “the district will move quickly to notify them,” Flynt said.

The district didn’t describe the problem further, but it comes amid national scrutiny on data security after hackers took down a major gasoline pipeline serving the East Coast, leading to gasoline supply-chain problems and panic buying of fuel.

