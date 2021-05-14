Boil advisory lifted for area of Grovetown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A boil advisory was lifted this morning for water customers in a portion of Grovetown.

The advisory was issued earlier this week for the Ashland Commons subdivision after construction on Monday interrupted water service.

The interruption opened the possibility for contamination, so residents were told to boil water before consuming it.

The advisory was lifted today.

