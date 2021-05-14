Advertisement

Aiken nightclub murder suspect granted bond

By Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman charged in a fatal shooting at an Aiken nightclub last year was granted bond this week.

Lasonya Teresa Howard, 36, of Aiken went before Judge Courtney Clyburn-Pope on Thursday and was granted a $50,000 bond.

Howard was charged with murder and criminal conspiracy. She’s among four others charged in a deadly shooting that took place at Seventh Lounge in Aiken last year:

  • Tykendran Je Rhon Creech, 23, arrested at the Gordon Highway Inn at 1520 Gordon Highway in Augusta on warrants for accessory before the fact to a felony and criminal conspiracy.
  • Monishia Teria Courtney, 27, arrested in Florida by the West Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office on warrants for murder and criminal conspiracy.
  • Emmanuel Lewis Oneal, 33, arrested at 1338 President Drive NW in Aiken on warrants for murder, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
  • Dustin Robert Williamson, 25, of St. Matthews was charged with murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and one count of weapons possession.
From left: Emmanuel Oneal, Lasonya Howard, Monishia Courtney and Dustin Williamson
From left: Emmanuel Oneal, Lasonya Howard, Monishia Courtney and Dustin Williamson(WRDW)

After midnight on Nov. 28, 2020, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office was called to the nightclub, located in the 1600 block of Richland Avenue East, in reference to a shots fired call.

MORE | Violence strikes the CSRA: 8 people shot, 1 stabbed, 2 die in 5 separate incidents

There, they found several people wounded including 30-year-old Craig Youmans of North Augusta who was pronounced dead at the scene.

At Thursday’s bond hearing, Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor Bill Weeks said it’s believed that Howard served as a look out person during the shooting.

As of Friday, Williamson, Courtney, Oneal and Howard remained detained at the Aiken County detention center.

