Massive five-car accident blocks Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office traffic division worked an accident late Thursday involving five vehicles in the 3500 Block of Deans Bridge Road.

Two of the drivers suffered severe injuries and needed extraction from their vehicles in the accident that authorities reported just after 11 p.m.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Deans Bridge Road between Barton Chapel and Inwood Drive were shut down.

