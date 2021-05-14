Advertisement

7 arrested, 2 wanted in Washington County Waffle House shooting

Jaterious Sanders (left) and Terrance Oliver, AKA “T-Black" (right) are wanted in reference to...
Jaterious Sanders (left) and Terrance Oliver, AKA “T-Black" (right) are wanted in reference to a shooting in Sandersville.(Source: Sandersville Police Department)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) — Seven people have been arrested and two more are wanted after a shooting injured a woman in the parking lot of a restaurant in Sandersville.

Around 3 a.m. on May 9, the Sandersville Police Department responded to the Waffle House Parking lot in reference to a shooting.

Officials found a woman, 20-year-old Kayiah Faulkner with a gunshot wound. She was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Augusta.

The department believes this shooting to be gang motivated and connected to the other shootings that occurred in the area on April 22, 23, and 25.

Violence strikes the CSRA: 8 people shot, 1 stabbed, 2 die in 5 separate incidents

Currently, six men are facing charges in this investigation:

Thomas Tanner, 37 of Sandersville is charged with possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.

Malik Holsey, 20, of Sandersville is charged with producing false statements or writings.

George Reeves, 20, of Tennille is charged with aggravated assault and probation violations.

Mardarious Brown, 20, of Sandersville is charged with aggravated assault.

Alex Brown, 35, of Sandersville is charged with reckless conduct.

A juvenile is also facing charges in the investigation. We are working to confirm the identity and charges of the sixth man arrested.

Warrants were also issued Thursday for two more men, Terrance Oliver, AKA “T-Black,” and Jaterious Sanders in relation to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two men is asked to call Capt. Ken Parker at 478-232-2628, or Investigator Jeff Pettit at 478-357-1720, or department at 478-552-3121.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured and 2 killed in an Augusta shooting.
Four women shot, two killed in Richmond County
This was the situation on Martintown Road near the Breckinridge II Apartments on May 13, 2021.
Suspect arrested after tense moments, evacuations in North Augusta
This was the scene in the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road after two people were injured in a...
2 people injured by gunfire in Augusta, authorities report
Two-car crash kills two people in McDuffie County.
Two-car crash kills two people in McDuffie County
WTOC gets a one-on-one interview with Brian Kemp.
Georgia to end weekly extra $300 per week in unemployment payments

Latest News

Jamal Sutherland died at the Charleston County Jail after being there for just about 12 hours.
Newly released video reveals details on death at Charleston County jail
This was the scene after a shooting at an apartment on Telfair Street on May 13, 2021.
Violence strikes the CSRA: 8 people shot, 1 stabbed, 2 die in 5 separate incidents
Teachers
How Columbia County's new teachers marked the end of the school year
Meet the Augusta Exchange Club's Youth of the Year