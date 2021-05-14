7 arrested, 2 wanted in Washington County Waffle House shooting

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) — Seven people have been arrested and two more are wanted after a shooting injured a woman in the parking lot of a restaurant in Sandersville.

Around 3 a.m. on May 9, the Sandersville Police Department responded to the Waffle House Parking lot in reference to a shooting.

Officials found a woman, 20-year-old Kayiah Faulkner with a gunshot wound. She was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Augusta.

The department believes this shooting to be gang motivated and connected to the other shootings that occurred in the area on April 22, 23, and 25.

Currently, six men are facing charges in this investigation:

Thomas Tanner, 37 of Sandersville is charged with possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.

Malik Holsey, 20, of Sandersville is charged with producing false statements or writings.

George Reeves, 20, of Tennille is charged with aggravated assault and probation violations.

Mardarious Brown, 20, of Sandersville is charged with aggravated assault.

Alex Brown, 35, of Sandersville is charged with reckless conduct.

A juvenile is also facing charges in the investigation. We are working to confirm the identity and charges of the sixth man arrested.

Warrants were also issued Thursday for two more men, Terrance Oliver, AKA “T-Black,” and Jaterious Sanders in relation to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two men is asked to call Capt. Ken Parker at 478-232-2628, or Investigator Jeff Pettit at 478-357-1720, or department at 478-552-3121.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.