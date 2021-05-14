New details revealed in Augusta shooting that injured 2 women

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities revealed more details today about a shooting that injured two people in Augusta, including how it unfolded and who was arrested.

The shooting was reported around 2:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road.

Deputies found a female victim who’d been shot in the arm and a possible second female victim who’d been struck in the leg.

The victims’ injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Jerard Fowler, 22, had been been arrested on two counts of aggravated assault.

An incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said it happened as Fowler was having a verbal argument with another man over a matter of money in a parking lot.

At a certain point, the argument became physical and at that point, Fowler went to his car and retrieved an AR-15 rifle and discharged one round, according to the incident report.

The round struck a 22-year-old woman who’s in a relationship with Fowler who apparently was trying to stop the confrontation, according to deputies.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to a hospital.

A law enforcement officer took Fowler into custody.

During the investigation, it was discovered that a 37-year-old woman had been struck in the leg in an apparent ricochet.

She was treated at the scene and released.

The shooting was one of at least three in Augusta that took place over the course of a few hours Thursday . In the other incidents, four women where shot, including two who died, on Telfair Street and a male was shot in the leg on Miranda Road.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.