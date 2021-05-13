Three local school districts will get share of literacy funding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three school districts in the CSRA will share in a third round of Literacy for Learning, Living, and Leading in Georgia grants from the Georgia Department of Education.

The grants announced Thursday total $14.75 million for 19 school districts. Among those districts are Jefferson County, Richmond County and Taliaferro County.

The program’s first round was funded by a $61.5 million federal Striving Readers grant, while the second and third rounds have been funded by a five-year, $179.17 million federal grant awarded to Georgia in 2019.

Ninety-five percent of that amount is being competitively awarded to local school districts and their community partners.

The awards take into account the poverty level of a community, the percentage of students reading below grade level, the recent rate of growth in the number of students reading above grade level, and whether a school is identified for support from the Department of Education’s school improvement team.

