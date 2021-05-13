Silver Bluff, Josey, North Augusta hold signings Thursday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Signing days are still going strong as more student-athletes earn offers and sign scholarships for college sports. Three student-athletes signed scholarships on Thursday.

At Silver Bluff, Lane Krisle put pen to paper on a baseball scholarship at Montreat College. Krisle gave a lot of credit to his family members, including his grandfather for inspiring him to pursue the sport. In all, Krisle says it was a full family affair to make his dream become a reality.

“It’s a childhood dream come true and it’s just too good to be real,” said Krisle. “I’d like to thank my Mom, my Dad, my parents, all the long trips, my sister always getting video.”

Ahead of their state championship parade, Josey seniors Jamirah Mitchell and Deajah Houck also signed college basketball scholarships. Mitchell is staying somewhat close to home and chose the Peach Belt’s Clayton State.

Houck, who had only made her decision final on Monday, announced her decision during Thursday’s signings. Houck, who scored the go-ahead basket in the Eagle’s state title win, picked Edward Waters College. Both Mitchell and Houck made their decisions with family values in mind.

“Clayton State just felt like home. It has everything you need and brings me -- it felt like I’m still going to be close to where I need to be and where I can push my game to be a little bit better,” said Mitchell. The Lakers signee also said she plans to make a number of trips back to Augusta outside of the season.

“The team reminds me of mine, so I’m like, I can get along with them very well. And I can’t wait to play with them,” said Houck.

Head coach Jawan Bailey has made creating a family environment a priority of his coaching philosophy. That philosophy certainly lives on in Mitchell and Houck’s decisions.

North Augusta also held their signing day on Thursday, with three student-athletes signing football scholarships. Cody Anderson committed to Sewanee, Donifon Brown signed with Benedict, and Jordan Wilburn is taking the prep school route. He inked with Myrtle Beach Collegiate as he tries to increase his recruitment stock in the upcoming fall season.

