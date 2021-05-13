Advertisement

Suspect arrested after tense moments, evacuations in North Augusta

By Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An attempt to serve a warrant Thursday morning turned into a tense situation that led to evacuations and the closure of a thoroughfare before the suspect surrendered to authorities.

It started around 9:30 a.m. at the Breckenridge II Apartments at 309 E. Martintown Road, just north of the Knox Avenue intersection and catty-corner from a busy shopping center that includes a Publix supermarket and Ross Dress for Less.

North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers tried to execute a warrant at the residence of Christopher Lee.

MORE | 5 suspects charged in jail fight that injured murder suspect

When Lee saw the oncoming presence of law enforcement, he retreated back into his apartment, authorities said.

Units near Lee had to be evacuated and traffic was diverted from Martintown Road.

By shortly after 11 a.m., Lee had been arrested without incident and Martintown Road reopened soon after that.

“All agencies and divisions within law enforcement from both sides of the river acted flawlessly in the execution of their training and tactics while working together in the apprehension of Mr. Lee,” Lt. Tim Thornton of the North Augusta Department of Public Safety said Thursday afternoon. “Thank you to the public for their patience and understanding during the inconvenience of normal traffic flow on Martintown Road this morning as well as the residents of Breckenridge II Apartments for their cooperation.”

