Paine College getting $2.6 million from American Rescue Plan

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Paine College is getting $2.6 million of nearly $85 million in funding that will be going to Georgia’s historically Black colleges and universities through the American Rescue Plan.

At least half of the funds must go directly to student aid as young people and families continue to endure displacement and economic distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also due for funding are:

Albany State University, $20.37 million

Clark Atlanta University, $16.5 million

Fort Valley State University: $11.9 million

Interdenominational Theological Center, $131,131

Morehouse College, $7.9 million

Morehouse School of Medicine, $356,067

Savannah State University, $17.37 million

Spelman College, $7.43 million

Georgia U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock announced the funding Thursday.

“Historically Black Colleges and Universities are gems in our nation’s system of higher education,” Ossoff said. “Georgia’s HBCUs can count on me to fight for them.”

Warnock said: “As a proud graduate of Atlanta’s Morehouse College, I know personally how indispensable Georgia’s HBCUs are to our state’s economy and heritage, and the immense value HBCU graduates add to our workplaces and communities.”

