Paine College getting $2.6 million from American Rescue Plan

Paine College, Augusta
Paine College, Augusta(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Paine College is getting $2.6 million of nearly $85 million in funding that will be going to Georgia’s historically Black colleges and universities through the American Rescue Plan.

At least half of the funds must go directly to student aid as young people and families continue to endure displacement and economic distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also due for funding are:

  • Albany State University, $20.37 million
  • Clark Atlanta University, $16.5 million
  • Fort Valley State University: $11.9 million
  • Interdenominational Theological Center, $131,131
  • Morehouse College, $7.9 million
  • Morehouse School of Medicine, $356,067
  • Savannah State University, $17.37 million
  • Spelman College, $7.43 million

Georgia U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock announced the funding Thursday.

“Historically Black Colleges and Universities are gems in our nation’s system of higher education,” Ossoff said. “Georgia’s HBCUs can count on me to fight for them.”

Warnock said: “As a proud graduate of Atlanta’s Morehouse College, I know personally how indispensable Georgia’s HBCUs are to our state’s economy and heritage, and the immense value HBCU graduates add to our workplaces and communities.”

