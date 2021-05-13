Advertisement

NBA creates social justice award, named for Abdul-Jabbar

CORRECTS BYLINE TO CHRIS PIZZELLO INSTEAD OF RICHARD SHOTWELL - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks at...
CORRECTS BYLINE TO CHRIS PIZZELLO INSTEAD OF RICHARD SHOTWELL - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
(AP) - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar appreciates what today’s NBA players are doing in their attempts to make the world better. How they’re using their voices and platforms as conduits for change. And one of those players will be rewarded by a trophy bearing Abdul-Jabbar’s name.

The NBA has created the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award to recognize players who are making strides in the fight for social justice.

Each NBA team will nominate one player for consideration. Five finalists will be selected from there and ultimately one winner will be chosen.

