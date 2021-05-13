Advertisement

Missing baby found dead in Ala.; father faces capital murder charges

1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr. was found dead Wednesday.
1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr. was found dead Wednesday.(Hampton, Sara | Source: ALEA)
By WSFA staff and Ashley Bowerman
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: May. 13, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities said the charges against a father accused of killing his newborn son have been upgraded to capital murder.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Caleb Michael Whinsand Sr. is now facing capital murder in the case.

The capital charge replaces the previous charge of reckless manslaughter, and Whisnand Sr.’s initial $100,000 bond at the Montgomery County Detention Facility has been changed to no bond.

Authorities charged Whisnand Wednesday following a news conference where he and Angela Gardner, the mother of baby Caleb Michael Whisnand Jr., spoke to the media.

The baby’s body was later found in a rural area of Lowndes County. The manner of death was not disclosed, but Montgomery County Sheriff Chief Deputy Kevin J. Murphy said following an autopsy, the department and the district attorney’s office made the decision to upgrade the criminal charges.

Court documents related to the manslaughter charge indicated the suspect “recklessly caused the death of the baby and afterwards buried the victim in a remote area.”

Caleb Whisnand is charged in the death of his 1-month-old son.
Caleb Whisnand is charged in the death of his 1-month-old son.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)))

“Out of my 32 years working in law enforcement, being in homicide, working cases, this says a lot. This says a lot,” Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham said.

Cunningham said the sheriff’s office is still working to gather information on the case.

Whisnand is also facing unrelated drug charges in Elmore County. The Elmore County DA’s office says it is working to revoke the bond in that case.

Copyright 2021 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured and 2 killed in an Augusta shooting.
Four women shot, two killed in Richmond County
This was the situation on Martintown Road near the Breckinridge II Apartments on May 13, 2021.
Suspect arrested after tense moments, evacuations in North Augusta
This was the scene in the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road after two people were injured in a...
2 people injured by gunfire in Augusta, authorities report
Two-car crash kills two people in McDuffie County.
Two-car crash kills two people in McDuffie County
WTOC gets a one-on-one interview with Brian Kemp.
Georgia to end weekly extra $300 per week in unemployment payments

Latest News

Despite a rising number of COVID-19 cases in Japan, the International Olympic Committee says...
COVID-Japan: Growing concerns on holding Olympic games
A tugboat with a barge attached sits near a boat ramp at Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park,...
Mississippi River traffic resumes after I-40 bridge closure for fractured beam
Jamal Sutherland died at the Charleston County Jail after being there for just about 12 hours.
Newly released video reveals details on death at Charleston County jail
As smoke poured from the windows, the fearless feline made the leap of faith.
Cat makes 5-story leap from burning building, walks away
As smoke poured from the windows, the fearless feline made the leap of faith.
Take a Look at This: Cat survives leap from burning building; personal prom for teen in hospital