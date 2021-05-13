Masks are now optional in Aiken County schools due to McMaster’s executive order

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Aiken County schools, masks are now an option. That’s according to a Facebook post from the school district today. This comes after Governor McMaster signed an executive order yesterday giving parents the power to decide if they want their kids to wear masks.

Despite push back on the legality of the governor’s order today the state department of education followed the governor’s order and ended the mask requirement policy. And we see that trickle-down effect locally in Aiken County.

While some parents are happy about it others are still concerned. They started the school year in masks but now some masks will be coming off.

“Just to be free of that little, you know that little situation was making her so excited,” said Stephanie Carver, an Aiken County parent.

On Tuesday, Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order granting parents the power to decide if their kids would wear a mask or not despite the State Department of Education’s mask requirement policy which was still in place.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman said the order caused chaos in schools because the governor has no authority to do so.

But in a statement, the Department of Education said ”Rather than wage a debate over constitutionality that would pit elected officials, students, and families against one another, Superintendent Spearman has, effective immediately, rescinded the state face-covering policy.”

“While we have heard from some parents who did not want their children to wear masks we are now hearing from the silent, what I believe to be majority, saying we’re worried about sending our kids to school now and the mask requirement not being in place,” said Spearman.

Aiken County schools dropped their mask requirement too. Which had many parents like Carver, a mother of three, excited.

“My daughter was jumping up and down, which was kind of sad to see because, you know, it just shows I guess the impacts that this kind of thing has on children. It’s not normal, it’s not fun it’s frustrating,” she said.

But a look at the Facebook post announcement showed mixed reactions some saying their kids will still mask up. The executive order still requires students to carry a mask with them. And kids will still have to mask up on school buses because that is a federal mandate.

Masks also are no longer required for teachers and staff members in Aiken County schools, although state health officials say they would have preferred to wait another two months or so before the mandate was dropped.

