Man sought for questioning after Augusta robbery by force

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for a man wanted for questioning in connection with a robbery that happened Thursday in Augusta.

The robbery by force happened in the 2300 block of Amsterdam Street

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for Marcus Lorenzo Morton, 39, for questioning.

He’s described as 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him.

He has active warrants on file for simple battery and criminal trespass in an unrelated incident and may frequent the Barton Village neighborhood, deputies said.

Anyone with information about him is urged to call Investigator Lucas Heise at 706-821-1026, or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

