Local experts discuss pipeline attack and personal cybersecurity

By Nick Proto
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a week full of problems at the gas pump. Though we could see an end to these long lines and rising prices very soon.

Today Colonial Pipeline says their fuel is once again flowing to the majority of markets they service. If everything goes as planned Colonial says things should start to get back to normal this weekend.

President Biden is also speaking today about the shutdown. He says the cyber attack on the pipeline came from Russia but is not directly Russian government. He also says the U.S. is not ruling out retaliation.

We know all of this mess is because of a cyberattack on the gas company. Today we talked to our local cyber experts about their concerns and how often this happens.

This cyberattack has really caused a big mess for all of us. Lines at Costco are looking calm today nothing compared to what we saw earlier this week. But experts say while not usually this extreme, cyberattacks are on the rise across the country. As long lines at the pump become a thing of the past experts are now focused on cyber security in the future.

“To put ourselves in a position where if someone attacks us it’s incredibly difficult for them to attacks us or if they do, putting people in place or technology in place to really make that attack less painful,” said Neil Hersey, Major General at Cyber Center of Excellence.

The FBI says they’ve seen an uptick in ransomware attacks in Georgia. They also say Georgia leads the country when it comes to business email compromise incidents. That’s where hackers send fake emails to organizations.

“At the end of the day, the greatest vulnerability in all of our systems is still the human being,” said Hersey.

Updating passwords, regularly updating your computer software and paying attention to what you’re doing in public spaces are a few things Hersey says you can do to protect yourself.

“It really starts with education. Learning what basic good cyber hygiene looks like,” he said.

Hersey says with more commercial growth in the area, Fort Gordon undergoing transformation, and construction to build a new cyber campus, it’s more important than ever to make sure our cybersecurity is taken care of.

“All of our systems rely on networks, so we need folks that understand how to build and secure those networks,” he said.

If you’re looking for more information on how you can keep yourself as safe as possible from a cyberattack, visit: Cyber Hygiene Services.

