GoFundMe accounts set up for Ga. mom who was shot, babies who were kidnapped

By Sean Evans
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There is now an effort underway online to help a Savannah mother and her family as she continues to be treated at the hospital.

Gabrielle Rodgers was shot Tuesday and her twin infants were kidnapped. The suspect was arrested in Rincon, Ga. and the infants were located unharmed.

A close friend of Rodgers said he knew he had to do something to help his best friend and her two boys any way he could when he heard the news of what happened.

Jamari Tripp said he has only known Gabby Rodgers a short time, but they’ve become fast friends. And he remembers the first time he saw her after having just given birth to her twin boys, Lorenzo and Matteo.

“She was proud. She was happy that she had these boys, she was happy that they were born successfully, that there were no problems. She was just proud to be a mom,” Tripp said.

Tripp says the two spoke regularly, and that he had been on the phone with her about an hour and a half before he received unthinkable news from his mother who’d been watching the news.

“She was like, Gabby got shot and her boys were taken. And I was like, I just talked to her, what do you mean,” he said.

Tripp said he knew he wanted to help in any way he could, knowing Gabby and her boys would need it. So, he started a fundraising effort on GoFundMe.

“I know Gabby is going to pull through, that’s my girl. She is going to pull through. She is going to be ok. But the way I see it, when she gets out, she is going to need help, she might not be able to go back to work for a while. She’s going to need help with the boys,” he said.

Rodger’s family also started a GoFundMe, and they’ve combined their efforts with Tripp.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

