Four women shot, two killed in Richmond County

2 injured and 2 killed in an Augusta shooting.
2 injured and 2 killed in an Augusta shooting.(WRDW)
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting involving four female victims Thursday evening at 201 E. Telfair St.

Two of the victims succumbed to their injuries and the other two were taken to Augusta University Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Those who died were shot inside of an apartment building and pronounced dead at 6:29 p.m. Autopsies will be scheduled at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Soon after the incident, investigators were on the scene actively working the homicide.

Identities of those killed will be released once the next of kin have been notified.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

