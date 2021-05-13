Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are expecting to stay dry today with partly cloudy skies early then turning mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be below average again and stay in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 8-12 mph.

Chilly Start, Warming Trend

Nicer weather is expected Friday as high pressure builds into the region. Morning lows Friday will be cool again down in the mid to upper 40s. We are expecting partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies Friday with highs reaching the mid 70s. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

The weekend looks dry and slightly warmer. Morning lows on Saturday and Sunday will be close to 50. Afternoon highs will be close to 80 Saturday and reach the mid to low 80s Sunday.

