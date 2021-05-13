Advertisement

Two-car crash kills two people in McDuffie County

Two-car crash kills two people in McDuffie County.
Two-car crash kills two people in McDuffie County.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people died Thursday in a double-car collision just outside Thomson.

23-year-old Will Smith and 53-year-old Howard White both from Thomson, Georgia were killed in the accident. They were both pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m.

According to the coroner, Smith was driving a pickup truck and White was a passenger in a Kia.

Georgia State Patrol troopers from Post 25 are investigating the crash on the Thomson Bypass at Dallas Drive off Washington Road.

We will continue to provide updates as we receive more information.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured and 2 killed in an Augusta shooting.
Four women shot, two killed in Richmond County
This was the situation on Martintown Road near the Breckinridge II Apartments on May 13, 2021.
Suspect arrested after tense moments, evacuations in North Augusta
This was the scene in the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road after two people were injured in a...
2 people injured by gunfire in Augusta, authorities report
WTOC gets a one-on-one interview with Brian Kemp.
Georgia to end weekly extra $300 per week in unemployment payments

Latest News

Jamal Sutherland died at the Charleston County Jail after being there for just about 12 hours.
Newly released video reveals details on death at Charleston County jail
This was the scene after a shooting at an apartment on Telfair Street on May 13, 2021.
Violence strikes the CSRA: 8 people shot, 1 stabbed, 2 die in 5 separate incidents
Jaterious Sanders (left) and Terrance Oliver, AKA “T-Black" (right) are wanted in reference to...
7 arrested, 2 wanted in Washington County Waffle House shooting
Teachers
How Columbia County's new teachers marked the end of the school year
Meet the Augusta Exchange Club's Youth of the Year