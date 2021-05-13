Two-car crash kills two people in McDuffie County.

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people died Thursday in a double-car collision just outside Thomson.

23-year-old Will Smith and 53-year-old Howard White both from Thomson, Georgia were killed in the accident. They were both pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m.

According to the coroner, Smith was driving a pickup truck and White was a passenger in a Kia.

Georgia State Patrol troopers from Post 25 are investigating the crash on the Thomson Bypass at Dallas Drive off Washington Road.

We will continue to provide updates as we receive more information.

