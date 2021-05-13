Bo Bichette leads resilient Blue Jays past Braves again, 8-4

(AP) - Bo Bichette hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied yet again to beat Atlanta 8-4 and sweep six games from the Braves this season. Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. left in the seventh inning with an apparent left ankle injury.

Toronto trailed 2-0 and 4-3 before its 10th comeback win this season and third of the series completed a three-game series sweep.

Danny Jansen, hitting .095, led off the ninth with a single off Will Smith. Marcus Semien singled, and Bichette doubled to the gap in right-center for a 6-4 lead.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.