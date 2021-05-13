Advertisement

Bo Bichette leads resilient Blue Jays past Braves again, 8-4

(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Bo Bichette hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied yet again to beat Atlanta 8-4 and sweep six games from the Braves this season. Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. left in the seventh inning with an apparent left ankle injury.

Toronto trailed 2-0 and 4-3 before its 10th comeback win this season and third of the series completed a three-game series sweep.

Danny Jansen, hitting .095, led off the ninth with a single off Will Smith. Marcus Semien singled, and Bichette doubled to the gap in right-center for a 6-4 lead.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured and 2 killed in an Augusta shooting.
Four women shot, two killed in Richmond County
This was the situation on Martintown Road near the Breckinridge II Apartments on May 13, 2021.
Suspect arrested after tense moments, evacuations in North Augusta
This was the scene in the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road after two people were injured in a...
2 people injured by gunfire in Augusta, authorities report
Two-car crash kills two people in McDuffie County.
Two-car crash kills two people in McDuffie County
WTOC gets a one-on-one interview with Brian Kemp.
Georgia to end weekly extra $300 per week in unemployment payments

Latest News

Silver Bluff's Lane Krisle smiles as he sign a college baseball scholarship with Montreat...
Silver Bluff, Josey, North Augusta hold signings Thursday
Atlanta Braves left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. makes a sliding catch for an out on a ball hit by...
Acuna leaves Braves game with apparent left ankle injury
CORRECTS BYLINE TO CHRIS PIZZELLO INSTEAD OF RICHARD SHOTWELL - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks at...
NBA creates social justice award, named for Abdul-Jabbar
Hernández 2 HRs as Ryu, Blue Jays improve to 5-0 vs Braves