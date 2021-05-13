Aiken County schools see first day with new optional mask policy

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County schools wrapped up the first day if its new mask policy. From here on out masks are optional for students, teachers, and faculty while inside school buildings.

The district made the announcement yesterday after Governor McMaster signed an executive order giving parents the power to decide if they want their kids to wear masks.

The superintendent says they are following the governor’s order and didn’t want to deal with any complicated paperwork.

More than half of staff in Aiken County schools are vaccinated. They took a poll of students 16 and older and of about 6,500 high schoolers two to 300 of them said they would be willing to get a vaccine if offered by the district.

“We could tell that it was just going to be an unnecessary burden,” said Superintendent King Laurence.

Laurence admits that the governor’s order brought about plenty of confusion. They chose to make their own move.

“We just knew that it wasn’t going to be enforceable. A student may bring an opt-out form in and look at a middle school and high schooler who is changing classes throughout the day,” he said.

The opt-out form is what students across the state have to sign in order to not wear a mask. But with Aiken County’s decision students don’t have to fill anything out. It’s a simple and open choice.

“The kids have 18 days left of school why not go ahead and end it wearing the masks?” said Cathy Capozzoli, a parent at Aiken County schools.

Capozzoli says her 12-year-old Bella will continue to wear a mask to school. She thinks the governor didn’t give everyone enough time to get both shots.

“Why chance getting a deadly disease when you can be vaccinated and keep from getting it and keep from spreading it?” she said.

Many other parents say it’s a great decision for the school district.

“It is overwhelmingly positive,” said another Columbia County parent.

But as state health leaders pointed out yesterday there could be issues with liability.

“If someone chooses to take legal action, they can take legal action,” said Laurence.

That liability question is a big one. A law recently passed called the Liability Safe Harbor Act says that any state organization can be held responsible for people being exposed to COVID if they aren’t following public health guidance. The CDC and DHEC both still recommend wearing face masks inside if not vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.