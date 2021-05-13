Acuna leaves Braves game with apparent left ankle injury

(AP) - Outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has left the Atlanta Braves’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays with an apparent left ankle injury. Acuna led off the game with his 12th homer, the most in the major leagues.

He suffered the injury when trying to beat out a grounder to third base in the seventh inning. Acuna was initially called safe before a review overturned the call. He hopped down the right field line before collapsing onto the outfield grass.

Acuna was able to walk back to the dugout. Another Braves outfielder, Cristian Pache, left the game with right hamstring tightness.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.