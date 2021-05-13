Advertisement

Acuna leaves Braves game with apparent left ankle injury

Atlanta Braves left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. makes a sliding catch for an out on a ball hit by...
Atlanta Braves left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. makes a sliding catch for an out on a ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte in the fifth inning during a baseball game, Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
(AP) - Outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has left the Atlanta Braves’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays with an apparent left ankle injury. Acuna led off the game with his 12th homer, the most in the major leagues.

He suffered the injury when trying to beat out a grounder to third base in the seventh inning. Acuna was initially called safe before a review overturned the call. He hopped down the right field line before collapsing onto the outfield grass.

Acuna was able to walk back to the dugout. Another Braves outfielder, Cristian Pache, left the game with right hamstring tightness.

