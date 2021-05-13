5 suspects charged in jail fight that injured murder suspect

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charges have been filed against inmates allegedly involved in a fight that injured a murder suspect this week in Richmond County jail, authorities said Thursday.

The fight broke out around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office’s Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

During the fight involving multiple inmates assigned to the same housing unit, Lavelton Philpot, 20, stabbed Dashawn Curtis, 25, multiple times, according to deputies.

Curtis was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment of his injuries that required stitches. Curtis was discharged and returned to the jail Wednesday morning.

The fight was contained to one housing unit and no other injuries were reported.

Authorities said Thursday that the charge of aggravated assault had been added for:

Philpot, who was arrested and booked into jail on May 21, 2018, on suspicion of aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Devontae Jamel Sims, 21, who was incarcerated on April 16, 2019, on a charge of armed robbery.

Cosby Murry, 22, who was jailed on June 25, 2020, on a charge of armed robbery.

Carlos Danyale Mack, 20, who was incarcerated on Jan. 23, 2020 on a charge of murder in connection with the Jan. 12, 2020, slaying of Deivante McFadden, 21

Sherrod Tyrian Boyd, 18, who was jailed on Sept. 14, 2020, on a charge of aggravated assault.

Curtis was arrested and booked into jail on March on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He’s accused in the March 27 shooting death of 20-year-old Thomson resident Tyler Shank in the 2300 block of Poteet Street in Augusta.

