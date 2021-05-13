Advertisement

5 suspects charged in jail fight that injured murder suspect

From left: Devontae Jamel Sims, Cosby Murry, Lavelton Vequan Philpot, Sherrod Tyrian Boyd and...
From left: Devontae Jamel Sims, Cosby Murry, Lavelton Vequan Philpot, Sherrod Tyrian Boyd and Carlos Danyale Mack.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charges have been filed against inmates allegedly involved in a fight that injured a murder suspect this week in Richmond County jail, authorities said Thursday.

The fight broke out around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office’s Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

During the fight involving multiple inmates assigned to the same housing unit, Lavelton Philpot, 20, stabbed Dashawn Curtis, 25, multiple times, according to deputies.

MORE | Police incident at North Augusta apartments diverts traffic off Martintown Road

Curtis was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment of his injuries that required stitches. Curtis was discharged and returned to the jail Wednesday morning.

The fight was contained to one housing unit and no other injuries were reported.

Authorities said Thursday that the charge of aggravated assault had been added for:

  • Philpot, who was arrested and booked into jail on May 21, 2018, on suspicion of aggravated assault and armed robbery.
  • Devontae Jamel Sims, 21, who was incarcerated on April 16, 2019, on a charge of armed robbery.
  • Cosby Murry, 22, who was jailed on June 25, 2020, on a charge of armed robbery.
  • Carlos Danyale Mack, 20, who was incarcerated on Jan. 23, 2020 on a charge of murder in connection with the Jan. 12, 2020, slaying of Deivante McFadden, 21.
  • Sherrod Tyrian Boyd, 18, who was jailed on Sept. 14, 2020, on a charge of aggravated assault.

Curtis was arrested and booked into jail on March on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He’s accused in the March 27 shooting death of 20-year-old Thomson resident Tyler Shank in the 2300 block of Poteet Street in Augusta.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured and 2 killed in an Augusta shooting.
Four women shot, two killed in Richmond County
This was the situation on Martintown Road near the Breckinridge II Apartments on May 13, 2021.
Suspect arrested after tense moments, evacuations in North Augusta
This was the scene in the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road after two people were injured in a...
2 people injured by gunfire in Augusta, authorities report
Two-car crash kills two people in McDuffie County.
Two-car crash kills two people in McDuffie County
WTOC gets a one-on-one interview with Brian Kemp.
Georgia to end weekly extra $300 per week in unemployment payments

Latest News

Jamal Sutherland died at the Charleston County Jail after being there for just about 12 hours.
Newly released video reveals details on death at Charleston County jail
This was the scene after a shooting at an apartment on Telfair Street on May 13, 2021.
Violence strikes the CSRA: 8 people shot, 1 stabbed, 2 die in 5 separate incidents
Jaterious Sanders (left) and Terrance Oliver, AKA “T-Black" (right) are wanted in reference to...
7 arrested, 2 wanted in Washington County Waffle House shooting
Teachers
How Columbia County's new teachers marked the end of the school year
Meet the Augusta Exchange Club's Youth of the Year