2 people injured by gunfire in Augusta, authorities report
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people were injured by gunshots Thursday in an incident authorities are investigating.
At about 2:45 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road to investigate a report of a gunshot victim.
Deputies found a female victim who’d been shot in the arm and a possible second female victim who’d been struck in the leg.
The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries considered to be not life-threatening.
A suspect was taken into custody by a Richmond County marshal’s deputy who was nearby when the incident occurred.
Investigators responded to the scene, as well.
