Advertisement

2 people injured by gunfire in Augusta, authorities report

By Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people were injured by gunshots Thursday in an incident authorities are investigating.

At about 2:45 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road to investigate a report of a gunshot victim.

Deputies found a female victim who’d been shot in the arm and a possible second female victim who’d been struck in the leg.

The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries considered to be not life-threatening.

A suspect was taken into custody by a Richmond County marshal’s deputy who was nearby when the incident occurred.

Investigators responded to the scene, as well.

MORE | Violence across Augusta: 7 people shot, 2 die in 3 separate incidents

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured and 2 killed in an Augusta shooting.
Four women shot, two killed in Richmond County
This was the situation on Martintown Road near the Breckinridge II Apartments on May 13, 2021.
Suspect arrested after tense moments, evacuations in North Augusta
Two-car crash kills two people in McDuffie County.
Two-car crash kills two people in McDuffie County
WTOC gets a one-on-one interview with Brian Kemp.
Georgia to end weekly extra $300 per week in unemployment payments

Latest News

Jamal Sutherland died at the Charleston County Jail after being there for just about 12 hours.
Newly released video reveals details on death at Charleston County jail
This was the scene after a shooting at an apartment on Telfair Street on May 13, 2021.
Violence strikes the CSRA: 8 people shot, 1 stabbed, 2 die in 5 separate incidents
Jaterious Sanders (left) and Terrance Oliver, AKA “T-Black" (right) are wanted in reference to...
7 arrested, 2 wanted in Washington County Waffle House shooting
Teachers
How Columbia County's new teachers marked the end of the school year
Meet the Augusta Exchange Club's Youth of the Year