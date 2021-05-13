2 people injured by gunfire in Augusta, authorities report

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people were injured by gunshots Thursday in an incident authorities are investigating.

At about 2:45 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road to investigate a report of a gunshot victim.

Deputies found a female victim who’d been shot in the arm and a possible second female victim who’d been struck in the leg.

The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries considered to be not life-threatening.

A suspect was taken into custody by a Richmond County marshal’s deputy who was nearby when the incident occurred.

Investigators responded to the scene, as well.

