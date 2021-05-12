Advertisement

First look inside Columbia County’s brand-new performing arts center

By Kennedi Harris
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Watch live

Here’s our live coverage of the ribbon-cutting of the new Columbia County Performing Arts Center.

Earlier

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The doors are almost open on Columbia County’s new performing arts center. This has been a five-year project that cost just shy of $40 million and today we finally got a look inside. Even though you can’t go in just yet we took a tour for you.

85,000 square feet, 2,100 seats, and multiple rooms for other events. That’s what’s inside Columbia County’s new performing arts center.

Officials call it “the center of it all.” They say not only will this center help fill the desire for performance art it’ll also bring more people to the area and increase the county sales tax income. The center’s general manager says the goal is to draw people in from across the region for concerts and performances but also be a stage for community events.

The opening was originally planned for January but supply shortages pushed it back until now. But officials say the timing worked out even better.

“Honestly with COVID and everyone practicing social distancing and us living through that for the last year, I think the timing it’s just kinda worked out. It’s worked out well with restrictions are starting to be lifted and were about to launch and open the theater and get it open,” said Matt Jameson, general manager.

This Friday you can get your own look inside the center. There will be a ribbon-cutting right outside starting at 10 a.m.

The first official event in the center will be a local dance recital this Saturday. We’re told larger shows will happen in the fall but it’s still too early to give out any specifics on performers.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured and 2 killed in an Augusta shooting.
Four women shot, two killed in Richmond County
This was the situation on Martintown Road near the Breckinridge II Apartments on May 13, 2021.
Suspect arrested after tense moments, evacuations in North Augusta
This was the scene in the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road after two people were injured in a...
2 people injured by gunfire in Augusta, authorities report
Two-car crash kills two people in McDuffie County.
Two-car crash kills two people in McDuffie County
WTOC gets a one-on-one interview with Brian Kemp.
Georgia to end weekly extra $300 per week in unemployment payments

Latest News

Jamal Sutherland died at the Charleston County Jail after being there for just about 12 hours.
Newly released video reveals details on death at Charleston County jail
This was the scene after a shooting at an apartment on Telfair Street on May 13, 2021.
Violence strikes the CSRA: 8 people shot, 1 stabbed, 2 die in 5 separate incidents
Jaterious Sanders (left) and Terrance Oliver, AKA “T-Black" (right) are wanted in reference to...
7 arrested, 2 wanted in Washington County Waffle House shooting
Teachers
How Columbia County's new teachers marked the end of the school year
Meet the Augusta Exchange Club's Youth of the Year