First look inside Columbia County’s brand-new performing arts center

Here’s our live coverage of the ribbon-cutting of the new Columbia County Performing Arts Center.

Earlier

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The doors are almost open on Columbia County’s new performing arts center. This has been a five-year project that cost just shy of $40 million and today we finally got a look inside. Even though you can’t go in just yet we took a tour for you.

85,000 square feet, 2,100 seats, and multiple rooms for other events. That’s what’s inside Columbia County’s new performing arts center.

Officials call it “the center of it all.” They say not only will this center help fill the desire for performance art it’ll also bring more people to the area and increase the county sales tax income. The center’s general manager says the goal is to draw people in from across the region for concerts and performances but also be a stage for community events.

The opening was originally planned for January but supply shortages pushed it back until now. But officials say the timing worked out even better.

“Honestly with COVID and everyone practicing social distancing and us living through that for the last year, I think the timing it’s just kinda worked out. It’s worked out well with restrictions are starting to be lifted and were about to launch and open the theater and get it open,” said Matt Jameson, general manager.

This Friday you can get your own look inside the center. There will be a ribbon-cutting right outside starting at 10 a.m.

The first official event in the center will be a local dance recital this Saturday. We’re told larger shows will happen in the fall but it’s still too early to give out any specifics on performers.

