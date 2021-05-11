UofSC President apologizes for failure to cite source in commencement speech

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An article over the weekend shows that University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen’s advice to graduates was nearly identical to Admiral William McCraven’s speech to the graduates of University of Texas in 2014.

In a statement issued to students, faculty and staff on Monday, President Caslen apologized, saying:

“I am truly sorry. During my remarks in our weekend commencement ceremonies, I shared a well-known quote from Admiral William McRaven and failed to cite him as its original author and speaker. I was searching for words about resilience in adversity and when they were transcribed into the speech, I failed to ensure its attribution. I take full responsibility for this oversight. I sincerely apologize to Admiral McRaven, someone I know and respect, our graduates, their families and the entire university community for not leading by example.”

Admiral McCraven’s 2014 commencement speech has millions of views on Youtube and even inspired a book.

During that 2014 speech, Admiral McCraven said:

“Know that life is not fair and that you will fail often. But if take you take some risks, step up when the times are toughest, face down the bullies, lift up the downtrodden and never, ever give up — if you do these things, then the next generation and the generations that follow will live in a world far better than the one we have today. And what started here will indeed have changed the world — for the better.”

Seven years later, Caslen had this advice for graduates:

“Know that life is not fair and if you’re like me you’ll fail often. But if you take some risks, step up when times are toughest, face down the cowardly bullies and lift up the downtrodden and never, never give up – if you do those things, the next generation and the generations to follow will live in a world far better than the one we have today. And what started here – today – will indeed change the world for the better.”

President Caslen also congratulated the graduates of the University of *California* this weekend, rather than saying South Carolina.

The president apologized after he did that and said he owes the students some push-ups.

The University of South Carolina and University of Southern California got into a legal fight over trademarking school initials that ended in 2010.

The similarities were first reported by FitsNews, but then confirmed by WIS.

