Residential structure fire reported at Shenandoah Ridge Apartments

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Deputies are heading to a reported residential structure fire at Shenandoah Ridge Apartments on Blue Ridge Road.

Dispatch says the call came in at 10:08 p.m.

According to the Columbia County Fire Chief, everyone made it safety out of the building. There were only two complexes that were affected and the two under it had water and smoke damage. He said that the investigator is on his way.

There are no injuries reported at this time. We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene that will provide updates.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.