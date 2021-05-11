Plans for new developments are in the works for Riverside Village

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a couple years since we’ve seen any growth at Riverside Village. You may remember last summer when we told how developers owed the city of North Augusta more than $800,000 in property taxes. That money is now paid off and plans for new development are in the works.

It goes back to big master plan when this development started. There is a lot set for multi-use residential and retail space. Another piece to get this big Riverside puzzle finally completed.

The tax notices are gone and Riverside Village is getting back on schedule.

“The more that pops up around here, the more business we are going to get. We love seeing the construction out our door,” said Alex Smith with the Swank Company.

Smith says they opened this new location in November with the future in mind it didn’t look promising for awhile. But with baseball back and $2 million in outstanding taxes paid growth is back.

“It’s awesome to see the store start to compete with our established stores in surrey and Fury’s Ferry,” he said.

Greenstone is the Riverside Village developer. They had to give pieces of land along the river back to North Augusta. But now it’s back in their hands.

“This community is such an outdoor community,” he said.

The master plan shows multi-use space for restaurants and retail along with office space and homes are what’s left to be built. Mayor Briton Williams says he spoke with Greenstone recently and they told him they want to get the project finished soon.

The City of North Augusta sees these taxes as a burden lifted to bring a new day along the river and across the community.

“I grew up in Augusta, and being here and seeing all of this is just wild to me,” he said.

Today the city administrator and mayor both said that these developments are still dependent on Greenstone. So they don’t know what will be built first, or when.

