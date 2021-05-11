Innocent man who spent 2 years behind bars says his story is more common than you think

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to follow the story of an Augusta man now walking free after spending nearly two years in jail for a crime he says he has proof he didn’t commit.

Maurice Franklin was arrested in 2019 and faced more than 51 charges and a thousand years in prison for a drive-by shooting he says he was nowhere near. Now free from jail Franklin says he wants people to know his story is more common than you might think.

Maurice Franklin feels lucky his charges were dropped before he was wrongly convicted. In the last 30 years, the National Registry of Exonerations shows more than 2,700 people were exonerated for crimes they didn’t commit adding up to nearly 25,000 years of life lost. When you compare that to how long the average person lives that’s about 320 lifetimes lost.

You can miss a lot in 604 days.

“I missed two birthdays, I missed two Easters, two Christmases, me and my wife’s anniversary,” said Franklin.

Maurice franklin is making up for lost time. A tragic story but not as uncommon as one might hope.

“I had a support system that was led by my wife, that had my back. They made sure my story got out, but there are plenty of people who are sitting in a cell for something they did not do,” he said.

Franklin’s attorney Robert Homlar says this isn’t the first case he’s had where a defendant sat in jail for more than a year with a weak case against them.

“It challenges you to continue to defend the system, have faith in the system, tell people that the system is fair and right, and does what it’s supposed to,” said Homlar.

The Innocence Project is a non-profit organization that helps use DNA evidence to exonerate the wrongly convicted. In their 232 cases alone 97 violent crimes were committed by real criminals while an innocent person sat behind bars in their place.

“It’s challenging because when I’m having a beer with friends, or having dinner with my wife, or watching my kids grow up in the back of my mind, Maurice Franklin is not here and not doing this stuff,” said Holmar.

Maurice says he’s one of the lucky ones.

“I’ve got to try my best to get to know my youngest son and my youngest daughter because she was one when I left. She was his age when I left,” said Franklin.

He has the opportunity to make up for lost time.

Former district attorney Natalie Paine still stands by her decision to charge Maurice saying she believes he was wrongly set free. Current district attorney Jared Williams says he dropped the charges because he didn’t have a strong enough case to convict.

Maurice’s wife was one of the main people fighting for his release. She says it’s inspired her to try to go to law school to help other people in Maurice’s situation.

