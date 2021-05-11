Local organization helps farmers get back on track

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been one of the hardest years for farmers. But one organization here at home is helping them get back on track.

Augusta Locally Grown acts like a middle man between farmers and the community to help farmers sell their goods.

Augusta Locally Grown is always doing their part to help curve hunger in the area. This community garden they have here goes towards their online market to help feed those people. They say they’ve seen their sales soar while local farmers have struggled to find somewhere to sell.

In a time of uncertainty over the past year, one thing was certain, there was always fresh produce at the fingertips of the community.

Rebecca Van Loenen is the executive director of Augusta Locally Grown. Over the last year, they’ve seen their largest leap in sales.

“For us to be able to come in whether it’s monthly or weekly to the community is huge,” said Loenen. “For Augusta Locally Grown we have seen our number of orders quintuple.”

All while seeing their most diverse crowd coming through their markets.

“We’ve seen the average number of spending go up at least 20 percent. During the pandemic, the average number of mail per order went up 60, 70, sometimes 80 percent on a given weekend,” she said.

That spending is going towards helping local farmers who have seen their toughest year. Augusta Locally Grown helped give farmers a place to sell while grocery stores were cutting down on supply.

“We’ve also seen some farmers where their main day job has been cut down, either eliminated or reduced, so their other income, being their farming, is their main income so we’re able to support them in this time,” she said.

Augusta Locally Grown says they’re ready to move into their new home at the Hub for Community Innovation. That’s the new development we’ve told you about coming to Laney Walker and Harrisburg areas. They say they hope to be in there by April of next year.

