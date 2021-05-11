Advertisement

Kemp to discuss 2022 state budget during visit to Augusta

Governor Brian Kemp. (Source: WALB)
Governor Brian Kemp.
By Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is visiting Augusta today to talk about the state’s 2022 budget, which he signed yesterday.

It was the last day for him to sign bills sent to his desk, marking the end of this year’s legislative session.

His visit to Augusta is the last stop in a state-wide tour today and is set to speak at Augusta Regional Airport at 2:15 p.m.

News 12 will bring you coverage online and on Facebook.

Across the river, South Carolina is set to wrap up their legislative session on Friday.

