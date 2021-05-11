GreenJackets now hiring for gameday positions for 2021 season

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - SRP Park, home of the Augusta GreenJackets, is holding an in-person job fair for seasonal positions starting immediately.

Today, May 11, interested candidates can visit SRP Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to apply. You should enter through the WOW! Club Entrance (by Rio Cantina) on Center Avenue.

If you can’t make the in-person fair, you can apply online at http://bit.ly/GreenJacketsJobs, where applicants can sign up for in-person or virtual interviews.

Candidates must be 16 years old to apply, must be able to pass a background check and must be able to work all home games and additional events as needed.

The park is looking to fill the following positions:

Box office service and cashiers

Facilities and grounds crew

Cleaning crew

Security

Retail clerks and cashiers

Game day entertainment staff

Guest services

Videoboard operators

Ushers

Camera and sound crew

Ticket takers

Kid’s playground attendants

Cash room attendants

Cashiers

Parking lot attendants

Cooks

Line managers

Wait staff

Suite services

Bartenders

Stand managers

Expeditors

The GreensJackets are looking for people who have a positive, friendly attitude is essential. During the interview, COVID-19 protocol safety standards will apply.

If you have already worked at SRP, you do not need to reapply. You should not call SRP Park.

