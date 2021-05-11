Advertisement

GreenJackets now hiring for gameday positions for 2021 season

SRP Park is one of the main drivers of growth in North Augusta. (Source: WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - SRP Park, home of the Augusta GreenJackets, is holding an in-person job fair for seasonal positions starting immediately.

Today, May 11, interested candidates can visit SRP Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to apply. You should enter through the WOW! Club Entrance (by Rio Cantina) on Center Avenue.

If you can’t make the in-person fair, you can apply online at http://bit.ly/GreenJacketsJobs, where applicants can sign up for in-person or virtual interviews.

Candidates must be 16 years old to apply, must be able to pass a background check and must be able to work all home games and additional events as needed.

The park is looking to fill the following positions:

  • Box office service and cashiers
  • Facilities and grounds crew
  • Cleaning crew
  • Security
  • Retail clerks and cashiers
  • Game day entertainment staff
  • Guest services
  • Videoboard operators
  • Ushers
  • Camera and sound crew
  • Ticket takers
  • Kid’s playground attendants
  • Cash room attendants
  • Cashiers
  • Parking lot attendants
  • Cooks
  • Line managers
  • Wait staff
  • Suite services
  • Bartenders
  • Stand managers
  • Expeditors

The GreensJackets are looking for people who have a positive, friendly attitude is essential. During the interview, COVID-19 protocol safety standards will apply.

If you have already worked at SRP, you do not need to reapply. You should not call SRP Park.

