GreenJackets now hiring for gameday positions for 2021 season
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - SRP Park, home of the Augusta GreenJackets, is holding an in-person job fair for seasonal positions starting immediately.
Today, May 11, interested candidates can visit SRP Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to apply. You should enter through the WOW! Club Entrance (by Rio Cantina) on Center Avenue.
If you can’t make the in-person fair, you can apply online at http://bit.ly/GreenJacketsJobs, where applicants can sign up for in-person or virtual interviews.
Candidates must be 16 years old to apply, must be able to pass a background check and must be able to work all home games and additional events as needed.
The park is looking to fill the following positions:
- Box office service and cashiers
- Facilities and grounds crew
- Cleaning crew
- Security
- Retail clerks and cashiers
- Game day entertainment staff
- Guest services
- Videoboard operators
- Ushers
- Camera and sound crew
- Ticket takers
- Kid’s playground attendants
- Cash room attendants
- Cashiers
- Parking lot attendants
- Cooks
- Line managers
- Wait staff
- Suite services
- Bartenders
- Stand managers
- Expeditors
The GreensJackets are looking for people who have a positive, friendly attitude is essential. During the interview, COVID-19 protocol safety standards will apply.
If you have already worked at SRP, you do not need to reapply. You should not call SRP Park.
