Advertisement

Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Tim Strong

Well below normal temperatures Wednesday & Thursday.
By Tim Strong
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA should remain dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light out of the west-northwest. Temperatures will be dropping to the mid 60s early this morning.

A cold front will be stalled to our south on today providing the chance for isolated showers during the day. Cooler air will be sinking south providing a decent temperature gradient in the CSRA. Southern CSRA counties will likely be back in the mid 80s this afternoon, but the northern CSRA will likely remain in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Wedge conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday bringing a cool stretch of May weather to...
Wedge conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday bringing a cool stretch of May weather to CSRA.(WRDW)

Rain chances will be higher tonight into Wednesday as a low level trough swings through the region. Temperatures will be dropping to the mid and upper 50s early Wednesday. Wedge conditions are expected Wednesday as high pressure settles in to our north and funnels down cool northeast winds between 10-15 mph during the day. Highs on Wednesday are expected to stay in the upper 50s and low 60s under cloudy skies with scattered to isolated showers.

Thursday morning looks cool with lows down in the upper 40s. A few showers look to remain possible on Thursday as another low level trough moves through. Highs will be below average again on Thursday and stay in the upper 60s for highs in the afternoon. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 8-12 mph.

High pressure will build in by the end of the week with dry and sunnier weather expected Friday through Sunday with temperatures returning to near 80 by the weekend. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
Official cause of death released for 2 who perished at Clarks Hill Lake
File image
Augusta crash kills 21-year-old, 24-year-old
Authorities are seeking this subject for questioning about a shooting at Applebee's.
This man is sought after Applebee’s shooting near Grovetown
This is a gas pump nozzel in a car filling up at a pump in West Mifflin, Pa., on Friday, Nov....
2-state gas prices rise in wake of pipeline cyberattack — but Augusta gets a slight break
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs the state's new citizen's arrest law.
Kemp signs new citizen’s arrest legislation for Georgia

Latest News

Isolated showers are possible Tuesday, but higher rain chances are expected Tuesday night into...
Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Unsettled Pattern This Week
Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Next Rain Chance
Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
A beautiful Mother's Day in store for the CSRA. Sending a special shoutout to my Mother who has...
Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding